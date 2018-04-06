Ceres triumphs

- Home
By Jonas Terrado
Defending champion Ceres-Negros and Stallion-Laguna scored similar 2-1 victories against different foes as action in the Philippines Football League resumed Wednesday in separate venues.
Brothers Manny and Mike Ott rescued Ceres with late goals to beat Kaya-Iloilo in the start of its title-retention bid at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City while Stallion kept Global-Cebu winless on Carlo Pillo’s penalty kick at the Binan Football Stadium in Binan, Laguna.
Both results marked a thrilling resumption to domestic football after weeks of hibernation due to give way to the eventual qualification of the Philippine Azkals to the 2019 Asian Cup.