    Ceres triumphs

    April 6, 2018 | Filed under: Football | Posted by:

    By Jonas Terrado

    Defending champion Ceres-Negros and Stallion-Laguna scored similar 2-1 victories against different foes as action in the Philippines Football League resumed Wednesday in separate venues.

    Brothers Manny and Mike Ott rescued Ceres with late goals to beat Kaya-Iloilo in the start of its title-retention bid at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City while Stallion kept Global-Cebu winless on Carlo Pillo’s penalty kick at the Binan Football Stadium in Binan, Laguna.

    Both results marked a thrilling resumption to domestic football after weeks of hibernation due to give way to the eventual qualification of the Philippine Azkals to the 2019 Asian Cup.

