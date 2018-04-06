Girl dies from drowning

By Lyka Manalo

SAN JUAN, Batangas – A 12-year-old girl died from drowning while swimming at a beach in Barangay Subukin, San Juan, Batangas, Wednesday.



According to a report, Ria Ruiz was with her cousin John Raven Paradero, 9, when strong currents swept them off to deeper waters.

Relatives rushed to save the two but it was already too late for Ruiz who was declared dead on arrival at the San Juan District Hospital.

Paradero, on the other hand, was declared safe and has been since discharged from the same hospital.

