Indian moneylender robbed

By Danny J. Estacio

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – An Indian national operating as a money lender here was robbed by still unidentified suspects while doing his rounds, Wednesday.



According to victim Kuljinder Singh, 37, he was cruising along Barangay Parian onboard his motorcycle when accosted by two armed men at around 11:30 a.m. taking not only his motorcycle but also his collection for the day amounting to P15,000. Police are still looking for the suspects.

