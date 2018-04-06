Joma won’t be arrested if he returns

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Communist leader Jose Maria Sison could return to the country if the peace negotiations between the government and the communist rebels would resume, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said Sison, founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines currently in exile abroad, would not be arrested if he decides to return home.

“If the peace talks resume, the President said he’s even able and willing to grant Joma Sison an assurance that he can come home without being arrested for the purpose of participating in the peace talks,” Roque said.

President Duterte has authorized the resumption of the peace talks with the communists, saying he wanted to give the peace process another chance.

The government, however, has imposed some conditions, including the rebels declaring a ceasefire and halting their revolutionary taxation, before it would return to the negotiating table.

