Kris starts journey to wellness

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

MAS tutok ngayon si Kris Aquino sa kanyang kalusugan matapos niyang malaman ang dahilan ng kanyang allergy attacks nang magpacheck-up recently sa Amerika.



Kabilang nga sa na-realize niya ang kahalagahan sa skin ng pagbibilad sa araw sa umaga, na tinawag niyang vitamin sunshine.

Post ni Kris sa kanyang Instagram (@krisaquino): “My journey to wellness started this morning. Did our research about the importance of vitamin D (most important is that it boosts immunity, helps the body absorb calcium, supports cardiovascular health, and helps lungs function properly). Best way to get it is directly from the sun from UVB rays not UVA- and they have to be at least at a 50 degree angle- no benefit when the sun isn’t completely all over you & also bad to overdo it by staying out too long. You can google this through the US Naval Observatory Website & we just typed in Quezon City in Form B for the optimum time. 20 minutes, 9:25 AM earlier today, sitting in the fully exposed area of my balcony & i got my vitamin sunshine. I’ve been afraid of sun exposure & sun damage to my skin that i overlooked its health benefits. Now i’m learning.”

Maging IG followers niya ay natututo sa experience na ito ni Kris. Nagpapasalamat pa sila sa mga information na ibinabahagi ni Kris. Sabi ni @keithparas: “Didn’t know about this UVB and UVA. A doctor just recently told me to have vitamin D from the sun to help me strengthen my bones. Thank you for always being so informative ms. @krisaquino it’s one of the reason why i love checking your post everyday. Learning a lot from you”

Kailangan nga namang maging healthy ni Kris lalo na’t ang dami niyang naka-lineup na gagawin. Kabilang na riyan ang iFlix horror movie niya with Direk Adolf Alix Jr. Tapos may offer ding pelikula sa kanya ang Star Cinema na umano’y sikat na loveteam ang makakasama niya.

Bukod pa iyan sa movie offers ng Quantum Films to be directed by Chris Martinez, at Ten17 Productions ni Direk Paul Soriano. Siyempre nariyan pa ang webisodes shoot niya para sa kanyang YouTube Channel na “The Aquinos” at kabi-kabilaang engagements at activities para sa kanyang brand partnerships.

