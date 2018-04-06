Man nabbed for kidnap try

By Freddie C. Velez

PAOMBONG, Bulacan – A man was arrested by a group of village watchmen Wednesday evening after he allegedly tried to abduct four minors in Brgy. Sto Rosario here.



Chief Inspector Lynelle F. Solomon, Paombong chief of police, identified the arrested suspect as Noel Fruelda Medrano, 34. Solomon said the suspect was collared by village watchmen after four minors complained about him forcing them inside a passenger jeep.

The minors said they only escaped the accused after much struggle. Upon questioning, Medrano claimed he simply wanted to treat the kids at a nearby mall.

Police records showed, however, he was previously jailed in Tanuan City, Batangas for child abuse and was released only last December.

