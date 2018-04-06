NPA admits to killing village chief

By TARA YAP

ILOILO CITY – A member of the New People’s Army (NPA) has admitted to taking part in the recent murder of a barangay chief from Lunoy in Calinog town.



Senior Superintendent Marlon Tayaba, chief of Iloilo Police, identified the suspect as Ronald Llupar or Ka Isidro, the vice commanding officer of the NPA Central Front Committee in Panay.

The 34-year-old Llupar is under hospital arrest sustaining a gunshot wound following the killing of Eustacio Porras, the former village chief of Barangay Lunoy.

Porras was able to fire back at his assailants before succumbing to his wounds Tuesday.

Llupar was later traced by police as he sought treatment for his wounds at a private hospital.

In a subsequent interrogation, Llupar admitted to taking part in Porras’ murder but maintained he only did so following a request from an NPA comrade whose wife was allegedly having an affair with the slain barangay chief.

