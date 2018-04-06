PNP to CPP-NPA: Be ‘sincere’ pursuing peace

By AARON B. RECUENCO

The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday welcomed the decision of President Duterte to order the resumption of so-called “peace talks” with the Communist Party of the Philippines-National Democratic Front of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NDF-NPA).



“The Philippine National Police (PNP) is pro-peace and we support all government efforts to achieve lasting peace,” said Chief Supt. John Bulalacao, PNP spokesman.

If anything, Bulalacao is wary with the communist leadership’s sincerity in pursuing the same.

Bulalacao said the government has already given so much to the communist rebels, including the release of top leaders of CPP-NPA but he alleged the latter simply responded with more violence, citing the recent burning of heavy equipment in a construction site in Mindanao.

“The rebels should show sincerity and good faith while talking peace with the government. They need to show control of their men on the ground so that the final peace talk may successfully work,” said Bulalacao.

Earlier, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said the communist rebels should agree to a ceasefire first before peace talks should be considered.

Duterte, on his part, said the communist rebels should also stop collecting revolutionary taxes.

