Strict demands for CJ appreance

By Rey G. Panaligan

The Supreme Court yesterday imposed strict requirements for the appearance of Chief Justice-on leave Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno in the April 10 oral argument on the case that sought her disqualification and ouster as head of the Judiciary.



In a notice sent to all parties to the quo warranto petition, Sereno was asked not only to be personally present but also to “testify under oath, affirm and verify under oath the truth and veracity of the allegations in the comment filed by counsels supposedly on her behalf, and expressly acknowledge this court’s jurisdiction to act upon the relief prayed for, in any.”

The notice also stated that “her failure or refusal to so appear shall result in the cancellation of the scheduled oral argument.”

The SC reiterated in its advisory on the guidelines that would govern the oral arguments that “it is understood that if the respondent (Sereno) fails or refuses to personally appear on April 10, 2018 or comply with the other aforementioned conditions set by this Court, the oral argument shall automatically be cancelled.”

Earlier in the day, Sereno’s spokesperson lawyer Jose Lacanilao said “the Chief Justice will attend the oral argument to answer question from justices.”

However, Lacanilao said that while Chief Justice Sereno will appear personally during the oral argument on April 10, “her appearance does not necessarily mean she has conceded to the propriety of the quo warranto proceedings against her.”

“Her appearance is without prejudice to our jurisdiction challenge,” he stressed.

