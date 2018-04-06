UFC star McGregor held after bus attack

By AFP

Conor McGregor has turned himself into US police Thursday night following an incident where he allegedly attacked a shuttle bus loaded with fellow mixed martial arts fighters who were attending a New York media event.



The 29-year-old McGregor surrendered to the 78th Precinct station but there was no immediate indication whether charges had been filed, the New York Post reported. The newspaper said McGregor was being questioned and would eventually be charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Video of the earlier incident clearly showed McGregor hurling a dolly through a side window of the bus as it moved slowly in a car park at the Barclays Center in New York.

UFC President Dana White said fighter Michael Chiesa, who was on the bus, had been hospitalized following the incident and was being treated for cuts to the face.

Police had issued a warrant for the arrest of McGregor, White added, accusing the Irish superstar and a group of around 20 men of “storming the building.”

“They got down to the loading docks where the fighters were getting on the buses and attacked them, throwing trash cans, dollies, things like that,” White said. “Broke one of the windows, cut Michael Chiesa real bad, cut his hand, cut his face.

“Everyone’s shaken up. This is the most disgusting thing that has ever happened in the history of the company.

