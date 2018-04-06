Young players get tips from ‘legend’

Veteran Johnny Arcilla hopes to be the catalyst when the Philippines battles favorite Thailand in the 2018 Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group II tie starting tomorrow at the Philippine Columbian Association clay courts in Paco, Manila.



Having won the prestigious PCA crown a record 8th times, the 38-year-old Arcilla is perceived to be the lucky charm of the PH team aching to get back at the Thais after absorbing 5-0 drubbing in the same stage last year in Bangkok.

“He knows the shell-clay courts of the PCA like the back of his hands,” said PH Davis Cup administrator Martin Misa.

“He’s the winningest player in the PCA Open so we are banking a lot from him.”

And that’s also the reason why Francis Casey Alcantara picked him as his doubles partner.

“He’s the legend in this court so we hope we can use it to our advantage,” said Alcantara during a press launch last Wednesday.

Even AJ Lim acknowledged that he received valuable tips from the country’s erstwhile No. 1 player.

“He gave us tips during our almost three weeks of training, so we are ready for the Thais now ,” said Lim who is likely be nominated to play in the singles events.

The draw will be held today also at the PCA with the singles matches scheduled tomorrow while the crucial doubles will be held Sunday morning. The reversed singles matches are set in the afternoon.

