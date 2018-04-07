4×4 Expedition PH’s Overland Oversea will conquer Philippines in a 10-day roadtrip expedition

A group of 4×4 vehicle enthusiasts are teaming up to finally make the epic roadtrip of a lifetime into a reality.

Introducing 4×4 Expedition PH’s, “Overland Oversea,” wherein 15 rigs of 4×4-wheeled trucks will venture on a 10-day trip, driving over 3,000 kilometers from Luzon to Visayas and down to Mindanao, then going back to Manila.



“This is a first in Philippine history as we’re going to do what no other vehicle group has done before,” said Albert Martinez, member of the Overland Oversea team at a press conference held at Marina Bay Spa, SM Mall of Asia last March 19.

The expedition will cover many cities of provinces along the way. These areas include Laguna, Quezon, Camarines, Bicol, Samar, Leyte, Surigao, Davao, General Santos, Cotabato, Cagayan de Oro, Camiguin and Butuan.

The aim of this adventure is to mainly highlight the beautiful, unspoiled and would-be tourist destinations in the country. Martinez said that, “Our roadtrip would highlight the beauty of our country.”

With this, the group decided to put up a Youtube account so they could upload highlights of their trip online. These videos can be shared by fans and onlookers of their trip around the country.

The roadtrippers added that they will be camping on the road whenever a hotel or an inn is not available. During the press conference, they also said that they will bring the necessary tools, equipment and other materials such when the need arises.

“We will definitely bring sleeping materials and even a generator to help us in our journey since our trail would not be that easy as you think it is,” Martinez said. He further expounded that some of the trails might have good roads or their path might be off-road. Nonetheless, they would be in for the thrilling ride.

More than just an expedition and a trip of a lifetime, Martinez highlighted that they would also bring donations and give them away to fellow Filipinos who have been less fortunate.

“We want this trip to be a memorable adventure so we decided to bring goods and donations so we would not just highlight the beautiful and undiscovered areas in the Philippines but also, bring joy to our fellow Filipinos on the road,” Martinez added.

The Overland Oversea will commence this May. This is timely as summer is in the air and there is less or no chance of rain which could reduce the risk of accidents because of slippery roads and muddy trails.

