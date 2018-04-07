Alab eyes sweep

By Jonas Terrado

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas goes for a sweep of the Saigon Heat on the road as their best-of-three ASEAN Basketball League quarterfinal series shifts tonight at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.



Alab is favored to close out the series in the 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. Manila time) match, though coach Jimmy Alapag expects things to be difficult despite the perception of having the momentum over the Vietnamese squad, which they had beaten three times this season.

Alapag and company took Game 1, 110-100, in front of a favorable environment at The Arena in San Juan last Sunday, but repeating over Saigon could be easier said than done with the Heat having one of the most boisterous home fans in the league.

