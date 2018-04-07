Another official set to be axed

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte is not yet done revamping his Cabinet.

Malacañang on Friday said that there is another official on Duterte’s chopping block.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque hinted on the impending move of the President in a TV interview. However, Roque said he was told to withhold the information for now.



“There is another one. But, let’s wait for the next week please. Too much information,” Roque said. “Unfortunately, I work for a principal – the President, and I can’t announce unless he tells me to do so. The President mentioned, ‘Maybe we’ll announce it next week,'” he added.

“It’s a line agency. A department, it’s a department. I might be next in the chopping block. So, I’ll leave you at that,” he said.

Duterte said that he is not anymore satisfied with the performance of some Cabinet members before the Holy Week.

The President did not go into details but said that heads will roll once he returns to Manila after the Lenten break.

Duterte on Thursday accepted the resignation of Vitaliano N. Aguirre II as Secretary of the Department of Justice and immediately named Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Undersecretary Menardo Guevarra as Aguirre’s replacement.

Talks of a Cabinet revamp began after Duterte expressed disappointment on the DoJ’s decision to dismiss the charges against high-profile drug suspects Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim, among others.

Roque confirmed that Duterte is unhappy with the performance of some Cabinet members. “Talagang sabi niya na merong mga Secretary na hindi siya happy sa performance at magkakaroon nga daw po ng mga pagbabago sa Gabinete,” Roque said.

Duterte had made several changes in the Cabinet since assuming office two years ago. Some officials were asked to resign while others were fired.

