Cops gunned down in Batangas

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Lyka Manalo

LAUREL, Batangas – Two policemen died serving the country following an armed encounter with notorious criminals here, Thursday.



Senior Supt. Alden Delvo, Batangas Police provincial director, identified the valiant cops as Police Senior Inspector Alvin Kison, and Senior Police Officer 2 Edilberto Eje. Both died while being treated at St. Cabrini Hospital in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

According to Delvo, Eje, along with several other Laurel policemen, responded to Kison’s call for support after his team encountered a gang of robbers while conducting surveillance in Barangay Berinayan around 4 p.m.

The two did not die in vain, with the firefight also resulting in the death of gang members’ Erwin Ariola and Darren Suarez.

Related

comments