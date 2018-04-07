FEU seeks UAAP volley semis

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(Mall of Asia Arena)

8 a.m. – UST vs Ateneo (Men’s)

10 a.m. – UP vs La Salle (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (Women’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs Ateneo (Women’s)

Far Eastern University aims for the third Final Four berth when it squares off with dangerous Adamson today in UAAP women’s volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.



Match is at 2 p.m. with the Lady Tamaraws seeking their third straight semifinal appearance and join La Salle and Ateneo in the next phase.

Sporting a 7-4 card at third place, FEU hopes to ride the momentum of a recent four-set win over University of the Philippines to score a repeat win over the Lady Falcons whom they beat, 25-19, 27-29, 25-19, 25-19, in the first round.

FEU coach George Pascua is leaning on the team’s sharp and consistent serves to counter Adamson’s dynamic duo of Jema Galanza and Mylene Paat.

Adamson mentor Air Padda, however, is also working double time to improve the team’s mental toughness.

The Lady Falcons were on the verge of upsetting the Ateneo Lady Eagles but lost their focus in the crunch and suffered a 24-26, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24, 15-12 defeat two weeks ago.

“They’re a team that get really affected and shocked and thrown off guard. We got to ‘bawi’ quickly and get ready for FEU,” Padda said.

Out to lead FEU are Celine Domingo and spiker Bernadeth Pons.

Meanwhile, UP tries to follow up its massive win over National University when it battles Ateneo at 4 p.m.

Related

comments