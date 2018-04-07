Jessica Soho is first Pinoy news anchor finalist in NY fest

2 SHARES Share Tweet

GMA News pillar Jessica Soho marks another milestone in Philippine broadcast history, this time around becoming the very first Filipino news anchor to become a finalist at the prestigious New York Festivals Television & Film Awards.



Soho is shortlisted in the Best News Anchor category for GMA News TV’s flagship newscast “State-of-the-Nation with Jessica Soho (SONA).”

Soho holds the distinction of being the country’s most awarded broadcast journalist with nearly 300 local awards and more than 30 international awards to date.

She is also the first Filipina recipient of the highly acclaimed George Foster Peabody Award for her documentaries on the illegal trade of kidneys and the harrowing plight of Filipino boxers. She is a seven-time recipient of the “Most Trusted News Presenter” award of Reader’s Digest Asia.

Known for giving depth and context to news headlines, State-of-the-Nation with Jessica Soho remains one of the most trusted news programs on Philippine television today.

Over the years, SONA’s credibility in handling interviews has already caught the attention of foreign and local newsmakers. In 2013, Soho was the only media professional invited by the United Nations (UN) for a one-on-one interview with then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon during his visit to the Philippines in the aftermath of super typhoon “Yolanda.”

SONA won a Silver Screen Award at the 2013 US International Film and Video Festival (USIFVF) for its special coverage of the 2012 monsoon rains. A year before that, the evening newscast took home the Certificate for Creative Excellence from the same award-giving body for its episode on the outcome of Typhoon Sendong.

In 2013, GMA Network’s coverage of super typhoon Yolanda – including that of SONA – won the prestigious George Foster Peabody Awards. The said award is considered as the Oscars of broadcast and electronic journalism.

Soho also hosts the top-rating magazine show “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” and is the chief correspondent/ host of the investigative news magazine program “Brigada.”

Related

comments