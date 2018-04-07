La Salle keeps football crown

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Kyla Inquig scored two goals, including the winner in the 80th minute, as La Salle defeated University of Santo Tomas, 2-1, to retain the UAAP women’s football crown at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Inquig struck the go-ahead with a strike from outside of the box that enabled the Lady Archers to beat the Tigresses in the final for the second straight time and hoist their 10th title overall, all under the colorful coach Hans Smit.
La Salle tied Far Eastern University for the most number of titles since the UAAP introduced women’s football in 1996.
Inquig, who was later named Most Valuable Player for the second straight season, stunned everyone when she put La Salle on the board in the 12th with a curling free kick from the left flank.