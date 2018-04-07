Man stabbed dead inside mall

By ALEXANDRIA SAN JUAN

Police are on the lookout for a computer repair shop manager who stabbed a customer dead after an argument inside a popular mall in Quezon City, Thursday afternoon.



Superintendent Carlito Mantala, chief of Masambong Police Station (PS-2), identified the suspect as Leo Laab, 43.

Mantala said that prior to the incident, Laab got into an argument with customer Geraldo Quirijero who went to the store to claim a laptop he submitted for repair last month.

Laab allegedly refused to give the gadget to Quirijero after the latter failed to bring the required job order form.

Quirijero supposedly returned at around 5:30 p.m. to ask for his laptop anew but Laab once again refused resulting in an altercation.

During the argument, the victim supposedly flung a water bottle towards the suspect who retaliated by pulling out a kitchen knife subsequently stabbing the victim on different parts of his body.

Mall security guards brought the victim to the nearby Sioson Hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered the blood-stained murder instrument at the crime scene.

Laab, meanwhile, escaped to parts unknown.

