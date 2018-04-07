Masbate resort ordered closed

By NIÑO N. LUCES

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay – A resort in Sombrero Island in Burias, Masbate has been ordered closed purportedly for violating environmental laws among others.



Department of Tourism (DoT) Bicol Regional Director, Benjie Santiago, said the closure order was issued days ago after the local government of San Pascual affirmed the resort committed several violations including its continued operation sans business permit.

He maintained sustained tourism activity in the island could corrupt its inherent beauty.

“Maliit lang siyang isla, hindi siya pwedeng ariin ng kung sinuman, hindi rin siya pwedeng lagyan ng mga structures kasi sanctuary siya ng hawksbill turtle. May portion lang du’n na considered for tourism activities, pero lahat ng lugar du’n na-occupy na,” Santiago said.

“Wala nga sanang human activities du’n kasi sanctuary siya. Walang business permit ‘yun (resort). Sinulatan na ‘yung may ari ng LGU pero ayaw ata mag-comply,” he added.

Sombrero Island is among Masbate’s prime earners being a top tourist site but Santiago made clear, “Kailangan nating gawin ‘to to protect our environment, kahit na (malaki) potential ‘to for tourism.”

As to those worried the closure could be made permanent, Santiago assured, “Muling mabubuksan ito para sa mga turista, oras na sumunod (ang resort) sa mga regulasyon na dapat sundin.”

