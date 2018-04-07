Michael V signs anew with GMA 7

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Multi-talented and award-winning actor, comedian, and TV host Michael V. affirmed his commitment with GMA Network Inc. in a contract signing held April 4.



Present in the contract signing were GMA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe L. Gozon, GMA President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit Jr., GMA Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Entertainment Content Group Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Business Development Department II Janine Piad-Nacar, Senior Program Manager Bang Arespacochaga, Program Managers Cecille de Guzman, Mildred Natividad, and Enri Calaycay, and Bitoy’s wife and manager Carolina Bunagan.

Bitoy hosts the longest-running comedy gag show “Bubble Gang” and award-winning family sitcom “Pepito Manaloto.” He is also the host of the celebrity competition “Lip Sync Battle Philippines.”

Michael V has been with GMA for more than two decades.

“Twenty-three years na ako sa GMA. Mahirap kasing magpasaya kung hindi ka masaya. So masaya ako dito sa GMA dahil nagagawa ko yung gusto ko, napagbibigyan yung mga hiling ko at yung kagustuhan kong magpasaya ay sinusuportahan nila.

Yun yung ugat talaga ng pagpapasaya natin.”

Related

comments