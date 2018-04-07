More repairs on EDSA

By Betheena Kae Unite

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is urging motorists to avoid using Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) over the coming days with road rehabilitation works along the area set to resume this weekend.



According to DPWH – National Capital Region Director Melvin Navarro, four sections of the national highway will undergo road repairs starting tonight.

Repairs will cover the southbound direction of EDSA from M. Ignacio Diaz to P. Tuazon Boulevard and from Eugenio Lopez to Scout Borromeo.

The northbound direction fronting Vertis North to Trinoma Mall will also be affected as with FF Cruz to Mapagmahal Street.

Other major roads that will undergo repair works starting this weekend are Visayas Avenue in front of PCOO; A. Bonifacio Avenue between Mauban to C-3 Road; Quirino Highway; and Congressional Avenue from San Beda to Visayas Avenue.

Navarro said affected motorists should take alternative routes until 5 a.m. on Monday.

