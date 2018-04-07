P354,000 shabu seized

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Mike U. Crismundo

BUTUAN CITY – Operatives of the Butuan City Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 13 (PDEA 13) seized shabu valued at P354,000 Thursday from a high-value drug suspect in Barangay Holy Redeemer here.



Chief Supt. Noli A. Romana, regional director of Northeastern Mindanao Police Regional Office 13 (PRO 13), identified the arrested suspect as Junel Casera, 31, a resident of Barangay Tinan in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Romana said the suspect was apprehended around 5 p.m. after he sold nine sachets of shabu to an operative posing as buyer.

Related

comments