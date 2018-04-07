PBA: 4-peat for San Miguel

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

The battle-tested San Miguel Beermen won their fourth consecutive PBA Philippine Cup title the hard way last night, erasing a 23-point third quarter deficit before needing two overtime periods to finish off the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok, 108-99, before more than 10,000 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.



Arwind Santos forced the first overtime with a three-pointer late in regulation before June Mar Fajardo took charge in the second extension to complete the Beermen’s comeback from a 71-48 deficit with 4:37 left in the third and extend their reign in the most important championship of the three-conference PBA season.

San Miguel joined the fabled Crispa franchise as the only two teams to bag a four-peat in the tournament originally known as the All-Filipino Conference. But the Redmanizers had to do it in a six-year stretch from 1979 to 1984 when the league failed to hold such competition during the 1981 and 1982 seasons.

“They showed the heart of a champion,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria, praising his players’ refuse to lose attitude that enabled him to win a sixth title in 10 conferences since taking over the once-underachieving franchise prior to the 2014-15 season.

After dealing with the stingy defending of the Magnolia frontline in the earlier games of the series, Fajardo saved his best for last by registering a playoff career-high 42 points on top of 20 rebounds, his fourth career 40-20 game, to earn the nod as the Cignal-PBA Press Corps Finals Most Valuable Player.

Santos had 23 points and 11 rebounds, but his biggest contribution came with 16.5 left in the fourth quarter when he drained a right-elbow three to level the count at 86-all.

Chris Ross fell a pair of steals short of the PBA’s first-ever quadruple double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals and Marcio Lassiter had 16 points, joining Fajardo and Santos as among the players who logged at least 50 minutes each.

ALASKA TAPS CAMPBELL

Alaska has opted to bring in a new reinforcement in former Ohio player Antonio Campbell for the mid-season PBA Commissioner’s Cup that starts April 22.

Alaska mentor Alex Compton said the 6-foot-9 Campbell was scheduled to arrived yesterday.

“He played at Ohio University and most recently for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League,” said Compton.

Campbell went undrafted in last year’s NBA Rookie Draft despite his impressive four years with the Bobcats. He played high school basketball at Holy Cross in Covington, Kentucky – the same school that produced Boston Celtics legends Bob Cousy and Tom Heinsohn. (Waylon Galvez)

Related

comments