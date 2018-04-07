Pinoy Cuppers face tall order

by Kristel Satumbaga

Jeson Patrombon and Bryan Otico hope to set the tone early as the Philippine Davis Cup team takes on powerhouse Thailand starting today in the Asia Oceania Zone Group II second round tie at the Philippine Columbian Association (PCA) in Paco, Manila.

Patrombon, nominated as the team’s No. 1 player, squares off with Jirat Navasirisomboon in the 10 a.m. opening singles following yesterday’s draw results presided by International Tennis Federation referee John Bloom.

Otico follows suit at 1 p.m. against Thailand’s No. 1 Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul.

It was a surprising strategy for the PH Cuppers especially in fielding Otico in the singles but Chris Cuarto is optimistic that the 18-year-old reigning PCA Open champion can pull off a surprise.

Otico only joined the team this year, debuting the Davis Cup scene with a three-set win in a dead rubber against Indonesia last February.

As for Patrombon, his experience of having played in the Davis Cup nine ties could be a plus factor.

Philta president Atty. Antonio Cablitas is undaunted by the odds, saying: “We will be playing against a highly-touted team but I’m still confident that our homegrown players whose talents were tested in their impressive win over the Indonesians will rise to the challenge.”

“Barring injuries, I expert exciting matches,” added the Presidential Adviser on Investments.

“Every match is very important to us. The singles matches will be as tough as the doubles match, but we’ll take it day by day and see how it goes,” said Cuarto.

Sunday’s crucial doubles match set at 10 a.m. pit Francis Casey Alcantara and Johnny Arcilla over Thai veterans Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana.

On paper, the Ratiwatana twins are heavily favored with their No. 103 doubles ranking, but Alcantara and Arcilla’s partnership has been tested over the past years.

“May kumpiyansa naman kami sa matchup na ito. Hopefully yung familiarity din sa court surface at sa environment ang maging advantage namin,” said Alcantara.

Meanwhile, the reverse singles match is also set on Sunday pitting Patrombon versus Wishaya at 10 a.m., followed by Otico over Jirat.

This would be a crucial tie for both squads as the winning nation advances in the final round slated in September. The winning team in the finals will be promoted to Group I next year.

The Filipino Cuppers last made it to the elite Group I in 2011.

