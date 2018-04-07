Pirates boost backcourt, get Navarro

- Home
By Jerome LagunzadPromising guard Renzo Navarro’s rollercoaster ride in the collegiate ranks is making another sudden turn.
Seeking new challenges, Navarro, 20, is poised to join fast-rising NCAA power Lyceum Pirates following a solid one-year run with San Sebastian Golden Stags whom he helped return to the Final Four in the NCAA seniors cage wars last year.
One of the then most sought-after guards from the Batang Gilas program, Navarro and his camp has already expressed their desire to move out of the Golden Stags’ camp and try their luck with the vastly-improving Pirates who made a breakthrough finals appearance against eventual back-to-back champion San Beda last year.
According to a highly-placed source, the 5-foot-8 Navarro has already informed San Sebastian team management earlier of his bold plans of joining his third collegiate team since he initially suited up for powerhouse La Salle in the UAAP back in 2015.
If things fall according to plan, Navarro could give the Pirates a big boost in their backcourt rotation on both ends after averaging 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds as a back-up guard for the Golden Stags last season.
“He will really be a big factor to our team if ever he decides to transfer to Intramuros,” Lyceum coach Topex Robinson told Tempo-Bulletin in a text message yesterday. “Renzo is a gifted player. We want him to develop that gift, share it to our program and be an inspiration to others.”
