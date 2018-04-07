Robbers shot dead in Angeles City

By Franco G. Regala

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Two of at least four suspected members of a notorious “Akyat Bahay” gang fell dead in Angeles City Friday following an encounter with lawmen.



In an interview, Chief Supt. Amador V. Corpus, Central Luzon police director, identified the fatalities as one John Ray Atienza and an alias “Lincoln.”

He said the suspects were involved in a robbery incident Thursday at Sydney hotel in Clarkview, Barangay Malabanias, Angeles City.

Corpus said it was at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at Jose Laurel Avenue, Barangay Anunas, Angeles City that joint elements of Angeles City Police and intelligence operatives of police station 4 headed by Senior Supt. Enrico H. Vargas and Chief Insp. Aris B. Gonzales, respectively, chanced upon a van that matched a witness’ description of the suspect’s getaway vehicle.

The suspects he said were quick to notice the approaching lawmen, shooting at them before attempting to escape. The operatives promptly returned fire resulting in the death of the two.

Manhunt is still ongoing against the two remaining cohorts of the slain robbers.

