Runaway wins for Castro, Constantino

Luis Castro and Harmie Constantino turned the final round of the Philippine Junior Amateur Golf Championship into a victory walk as they cruised to lopsided victories despite over-par finishes at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite yesterday.



Castro turned in his worst card of four-over 76, marred by two double-bogeys, but still posted an emphatic 15-stroke victory in the boys’ division with a 291 total, anchored by back-to-back 71s in the first two days that set the tone for his rout of the huge field in the 72-hole tournament organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Carl Corpus skied to an 80 but still grabbed the runner-up honors with a 306 as erstwhile second-running Sean Ramos shot himself in the foot with an 87 and slipped to joint third at 311 with Paolo Wong, who carded a 79.

Riggs Illescas made an 81 and wound up fifth at 322 followed by Paolo Barro (79-323), David Guangko (79-328) and Miguel Ilas (85-330) while Masaichi Otake carded a 78 and tied Pierre Ticzon, who fumbled with an 86, at ninth at 334.

Constantino, on the other hand, closed out with a 74 and pooled a 293, beating opening day leader Junia Gabasa by seven for her second straight crown in the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation.

The national team mainstay, who won a tournament in the country’s ladies pro tour in 2016, also dominated the WExpress RVF Cup in Canlubang last February.

Gabasa, who took control in the first day with a 72 but trailed by three after 54 holes, reeled farther back with a 43 start although she recovered with a 35 for a 78 and a 300 total.

Nicole Abelar limped home with a pair of 40s and ended up third at 304 while Sofia Legaspi finished a far fourth at 312 after a 77 and Laurea Duque ballooned to an 81 for a 317.

Aniceto Mandanas carded a third straight 80 and also ran away with the Special Division (18-and-above) crown with a 318 with Aldo Barro finishing with a 351 after an 89 and Sung Yeon Soo of Korea pooling a 372 after a 90.

Korean Jung Jae Hyun also capped his domination of the 12-year-and-below category with a 231 after a 77 with Mikhaella Constantino fumbling with a 91 for a 271 and Jeong Yeaheun pooling a 272 after a 94.

