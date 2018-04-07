TV5 IS NOW 5

An evolution that will change the entertainment landscape for Filipinos is happening now. The network formerly known as TV5 is now called 5. A simple change, it seems, but one opening bigger and better possibilities for the network and its audience; possibilities that go beyond TV.



TV5’s audience has always been the easygoing social connector. These are the people who are not just passive viewers but productive participants in relevant conversations. The need to be fully informed and see the full picture has led them to go beyond traditional sources of information. They have embraced the emergence of multiple platforms which they use to increase their knowledge, better themselves and build stronger, more meaningful connections.

This is where 5 comes in. As it seamlessly connects the different platforms that the audience taps into, it also connects people with meaningful content that bonds them. Whether it’s the love for sports, the love for country or love to be in the know, 5 will empower its audience to amplify their connections.

The power of 5 lies in its five synergistic pillars – ESPN5, News5, On5, D5 Studio, and Studio5. Driven by the Filipinos’ different passion points, each platform is a venue for interaction among like-minded individuals.

ESPN5 is the leader in sports and the home of major sports events from PBA to PSL to NCAA. It also features international sports like FIBA and NFL; and even iconic multi-sports events like the Olympics, Asian Games and SEA Games. With on-demand content being more prevalent, a game is an event best enjoyed live and ESPN5 will allow its viewers all over the country to experience these moments. Beyond the live games, the world-famous Sports Center will deliver more than game play-by-plays but also in-depth stories behind the teams and the players, bridging their world with their Filipino fans. To top it all, ESPN5.com, the #1 sports website in the Philippines, will continue to be the trusted source of the most comprehensive sports news in the country.

News5, led by its fearless News Chief, Luchi Cruz-Valdez, will also continue living up to its promise of “Higit Sa Balita, Aksyon.” It takes its role of giving accurate information very seriously but has transcended this role by also delivering real conversations, and real experiences. This is what the audience will get from Aksyon and News5.com.ph, the country’s first 24-hour video and audio news platform, as well as its ally on the road, Radyo5 and Taxi Squad.

One thing that sets News5 apart from others is its strong public service arm. It has in fact become the go-to of Filipinos for finding resolutions to their problems, whether big or small. “Mr. Action Man” Raffy Tulfo and his programs, “Itimbre Mo Kay Tulfo” on Aksyon sa Tanghali and “Wanted sa Radyo” on Radyo5, connects people with the support they need to overcome life’s challenges.

Helping those in need is also the thrust of Alagang Kapatid Foundation which has been at the forefront of relief efforts every time a tragedy hits our country and affects fellow Flipinos.

On5 has connected Filipinos with what the rest of the world is watching by being the pioneer of localized international content. From Walking Dead to Arrow and many more, viewers enjoyed groundbreaking and popular US TV series and movies in Tagalized format.

D5 Studio is made for today’s millennial with fun, young and globally appealing content that tells the stories of the Filipino youth. It’s perfect for those who want original series that range from comedy to music to lifestyle. It will entertain, surprise and offer different perspectives for those looking for more than the usual.

Studio5 levels up the content creation game further by becoming the source of international-quality productions. From story idea to directing to special effects, the series in this platform will elevate the standards of Filipino entertainment. It’s debut project is “Amo,” directed by Cannes Best Director Brillante Mendoza.

As 5 moves forward to bigger and better possibilities, it endeavors not only to be in-the-know, but to be involved; not merely to be where the action is, but to take action; not simply to tell stories, but to see the story through; and not just to connect people, but to build communities.

It is empowering Filipinos to get intense, get immersed, get informed, get involved, and get inspired. Get it on 5.

