3 dead as motorcycle slams into bus

By Danny J. Estacio
LUCBAN, Quezon – Three people onboard a motorcycle never got to their destination with their vehicle figuring in a head-on collision with a passenger bus Friday at Barangay Aliliw, here.
The fatalities were identified as Michael Gaytano, 31; Dennis Rotaquio, 28; and Rosauro Abcede, 47. Senior Superintendent Rhoderick Armamento, Quezon Police provincial director, said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. with a DLTB Co. bus driven by one Miguel Urgelles overtaking a truck and hitting the victims head on.
Police are now on the lookout for Urgelles who has since made himself scarce.