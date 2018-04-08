‘3 Stars, 1 Heart’ goes to Dagupan

After its successful first leg in Cebu, GMA Entertainment Content Group (ECG) and GMA Regional TV (GMA RTV) are bringing the one-of-a-kind concert series “3 Stars, 1 Heart” to Pangasinan this April 14 in CSI Stadia, Dagupan City.



“3 Stars, 1 Heart” features the powerhouse trio of Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista, Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose, and Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid.

Prepare to be entertained by Christian, Julie Anne, and Regine in one onstage experience with their powerful performances.

“Our first leg in Cebu was a huge success. This is why we are excited to bring ‘3 Stars, 1 Heart’ to the rest of the country,” says GMA Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling de Jesus Bodegon. “Our partnership with Regional TV aims to reach more people in the regions through live concerts. We are honored that we have Regine, Christian, and Julie Anne together in one big concert. This is our treat to our loyal Kapuso viewers all over the country,” she adds.

