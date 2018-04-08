62 kids dead from vaccine

By Analou de Vera

A Department of Health official has said that 62 children have died after they were inoculated with the controversial Dengvaxia vaccine under the government’s immunization program.



Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo said they are now collecting the medical records of all the fatalities before they are submitted to the Philippine General Hospital-Dengue Investigative Task Force for assessment. “Well, kinukumpleto pa natin mga records nila. Then of course once we have the medical records complete, we are going to pass them again to DITF for assessment ng cause of death,” said Domingo.

The DoH had earlier submitted the medical records of 31 victims to the PGH-DITF which had released their first analysis on the death of 14 children who were administered with Dengvaxia. Three of the children reportedly died due to dengue.

