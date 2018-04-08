6th most wanted nabbed

By Dhel Nazario

The Parañaque City Police arrested on Friday its No.6 most wanted person whom they just spotted walking with no upper clothing in Barangay La Huerta, Parañaque City.



The suspect was identified as Sonny Boy Jaylo, 24, a resident of Purok 3, Silverio Compound, Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City.

Investigation showed that Jaylo was spotted by patrolling lawmen who were at the stretch of C. Jose St., when they saw the suspect walking without a shirt, a violation of CO 3395 or Half Naked in Public Place.

Authorities alighted from the vehicle and informed Jaylo of his offense before he was taken in. Further verification revealed that the suspect is number six in the top 10 most wanted persons in Parañaque City.

The suspect turns out to have a pending case at the Parañaque RTC Branch 196 for violation of Section 11, Article II of RA 9165.

Jaylo also has a warrant of arrest for theft issued by the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 274 in April 2017.

