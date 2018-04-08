Against all odds

Teen finishes Junior HS despite debilitating bone disease

By CALVIN D. CORDOVA

CEBU CITY – While most kids her age are easily given to sulking, allowing even the most frivolous of issues get the best of them, 16-year-old Jean Balingit is different. She is always one to smile, seemingly happy with just about everything and anything happening in her life.



No, she is not among the privileged few born with the proverbial silver spoon in her mouth. Jean’s father, Ruel, is a shellfish vendor, while her mother, Emma, is a midwife.

Unlike other kids, Jean is also suffering from a medical condition known as Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which is something that prevents her from sitting or standing like most people as her bones are just too brittle.

Given the situation, one would think Jean is simply whiling her time lying on bed, doing nothing but having everything served at her pleasure.

Actually, she just graduated from junior high. No doubt defying tremendous odds, Jean also claimed several awards to boot; proving physical limitations are no hindrance to reaching one’s dreams.

“I am happy that I was able to graduate despite my condition. I hope I can inspire others,” Jean said in Cebuano.

Jean’s family resides in Caohagan, an islet off Lapu-Lapu. Since there is no secondary school there, Jean was enrolled at Barangay Pangan-an High School in nearby Pangan-an island.

Going to school was grueling for the young lass who actually had to take a 30-minute boat trip daily just to do so.

Eventually, her parents decided to rent a room for her near school.

While studying in Pangan-an, Jean got much-needed help from her loyal best friend, Juvelyn Vender.

“I helped her bathe, change clothes, and I was the one who pushed her stroller daily to school. Her condition is not easy so I helped her,” said Juvelyn.

The school was also sympathetic to her plight, allowing for a specially made table for the youngster that enables her to participate in class while lying down.

Although she couldn’t do most of what her classmates can, Jean still became one of the class achievers. During their recent graduation ceremony, Jean was recognized by the school for placing third at a quiz contest. She was also recognized for good conduct and perfect attendance.

Naturally, her dad was proud. “We are happy that she was able to graduate. We will continue to help her and we will work hard so she could achieve her dreams,” said Ruel.

For senior high, Ruel said they plan to enroll Jean in a school in Lapu-Lapu City.

Jean’s dream is to become a lawyer and she is determined to become one. “I am not discouraged by my condition. I am determined to study hard so that when I am already a lawyer, I can help people who cannot afford to hire a lawyer,” she said.

She may have been deprived of the ability to do things on her own but Jean has no time for idle brooding. She plans to continue reaching for the stars no matter her condition, something most of today’s Millennials would do well to emulate.

