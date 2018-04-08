Alvarez expects PDP to continue growing

By Ben R. Rosario

Recognized for transforming the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino into one of the most formidable parties in the country’s political history, House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez sees no end yet in the influx of new members.



Following the show of force of some 30,000 local officials and party supporters in his home province of Davao del Norte Friday, the PDP-Laban Secretary General said he expects the party to continue growing.

“As much as possible, we are trying to increase the members of the party to support the advocacies of the administration, especially the advocacies of our President,” Alvarez said.

Witnessing the huge turnout of PDP men and supporters in the Davao del Norte party assembly, Senate President Koko Pimentel III credited Alvarez for the “rapid growth in the strength of the PDP.”

Pimentel, PDP president, administered the oath of new members during the event.

In his message to the new party members, Pimentel noted that PDP had only 20,000 registered members when Alvarez joined the party.

With Alvarez as the party Secretary General, Pimentel bared that its strength has grown rapidly. “Do you know the membership of PDP now, nationwide and internationally? We now have 300,000 registered PDP members. I have not done so much in that regard. The one who is really responsible for the growth of the party is Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez,” Pimentel said.

