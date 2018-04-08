Boy, 13, dies from drowning

By Freddie G. Lazaro

CAMP JUAN, Ilocos Norte – ­A Grade 7 pupil died from drowning Friday while bathing along a river in Barangay 1, San Joaquin, Sarrat, Ilocos Norte.



Police said the victim, identified simply as Chris, 13, was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. A report said Chris was with two other youngsters when the incident happened.

Supposedly, the boy dived into the water but failed to resurface.

