By Johnny Decena

SEVEN entries are entered in one of today’s featured events in the 2018 1s Leg Road To Marho Breeder’s’ Championship Classic.



They are BC. Abalos, Jr.’s coupled entry of Son Also Rises and Song Of Songs, BA. Abalos III’s coupled entry of Pinagtipunanand Heiress Of Hope, KG. Chua’s Brennero, MV. Tirona’s Shining Vic and LM. Naval’s Cleave Ridge.

Set to be ran at a distance of 1,600 meters or 1 mile, the winner here gets P300,000 while the second to fourth placers get P112,500, P62,500 and P25,000 respectively.

Post time: 5:30 pm.

Sa isa pang tampok na karera, the 4th Marho Invitational Cup,may 6 entries naman na tatakbo.

They are KIS Sangco’s Barrett Browning, JA.C. Dichaves Tapster, PL aguila Royal Signal, JA. Lapus Punisher JM. Lapus Pagakakaisa and Av. Tan, Jr’s Congressional.

