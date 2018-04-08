Duterte to Trump: Dump drug dealers into ocean

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte said United States President Donald Trump should not be afraid to kill drug dealers and suggested throwing them into the Atlantic Ocean to solve America’s drug problem.



Duterte, in a speech in a dinner concert in Pasay City, said that the decision on how to solve the surprisingly large-scale drug problem of the world superpower still lies with the 45th President of the United States.

“Pasok kaagad si Trump, ‘I will follow Duterte if I can only kill.’ Do not, do not. You just kill. Presidente ka,” Duterte said. “Bahala ka na diyan kung anong gawain mo. Kalaki ng ‘yang Atlantic Ocean na ‘yan, eh ‘di doon mo itapon ‘yan,” he added.

Duterte said Trump should do what he thinks is better for his country. “Mahirap sa kanya because they cannot kill.

Ako, I will kill you to preserve my nation. So don’t f**k me with that kind of talkatize. I will not allow it,” Duterte said.

Duterte reiterated that Americans should not belittle the problems of the Philippines as they might be surprised that they have bigger problems of their own. “You, Americans, you are really putting us down and you know what the problem is. I am sure you have your CIA. You have your own international intelligence,” Duterte said.

“You know deep inside how grave the problem is. But yet you do not want to recognize it just because you want to be the good boy. Maybe it’s the atonement for their sins for colonizing the world,” he added. “To your horror, one day, you will realize that you have the problem 10 times over sa amin. Ngayon, sila na ang may problema ngayon,” Duterte said.

Related

comments