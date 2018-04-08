Gordon seeks master plan for Boracay closure

By Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Sen. Richard J. Gordon stressed the need for a master plan in closing down Boracay Island.

While raising no objection on the approval of the six-month shutdown of the world-famous island resort, Gordon, who is a former Tourism secretary, said a master plan would ensure the effectiveness of the closure.



“Kung ako magrerecommend bago ko ipasara gagawa muna ako ng master plan para yung gagawin diyan habang nakasara ay tuloy-tuloy yung trabaho at hindi pakapa-kapa,” Gordon said.

“Kapag may master plan, magagawa nang maayos at lalong lalakas ang Boracay at makakabuti sa ating mga kabababayan,” he added.

Like some of his colleagues, Gordon said the renovation of the sewer system in the island – a major factor repeatedly cited by the government in closing the island – does not require a total shutdown.

“Kung maglilinis lang ng sewage madali lang yan. You can do it in part…Sayang naman yung hanapbuhay ng tao at turista. Huwag muna sigurong ipasara kara-karaka nang walang masterplan, gawin muna yung master plan ng rehabilitation,” he reitarated.

Gordon said the “drastic” closure of the island, despite the peak season, should serve as a warning for businesses to comply with the country’s laws. “It is quite drastic ‘yan and that sends a very strong message that the government means business and everybody should obey,” he said.

The safety of the public, he added, is also important.

Gordon said he would recommend that Boracay should not be inhabited and should be treated as a “national treasure.”

“Kung ako ang tatanungin, hindi na ako magpapatira sa Boracay ng mga taong walang kinalaman dyan. Iyan ay pag-aari ng bansa, national treasure yan,” he said, clarfying that non-locals should reside outside the island.

“Sapagkat ang Boracay ay hindi tirahan that is purely recreational and for tourism purposes. ‘Pag nagpatira ka nadadarang ang eco system,” he added.

Gordon said that it is improper that a mega-casino will be built during the six-month shutdown of Boracay. “Hindi maganda na isasara mo tapos magtatayo ng casino,” he sad.

But should the government indeed allow the establishment of an the casino, it must make sure that the business is Filipino-owned so that the country will benefit from it.

