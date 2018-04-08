HIV cases on the rise

By Analou De Vera

The Department of Health (DoH)- Epidemiology Bureau has recorded 871 new cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during the second month of this year.



This is 23 cases higher as compared to the same period last year. According to the data of the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines, 848 cases were recorded in February 2017.

“Sixteen percent (135) had clinical manifestations of advanced HIV infection (WHO clinical stage 3 or 4) at the time of diagnosis,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the DoH recorded a total of 22 deaths for this period alone. Also, 96 percent (832 people) of the newly diagnosed were male individuals.

The data showed that sexual contact remains the predominant mode of transmission with 841 cases or 97 percent, Among this, 86 percent or 723 “of the newly diagnosed infections were among males who have sex with males (MSM).

The report also showed that six women were pregnant when they were diagnosed positive for the virus.

Almost one third of the new cases recorded came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 32 percent or 275 cases.

This was followed by Calabarzon with 132 cases (15 percent); Central Visayas with 86 cases (10 percent); Central Luzon with 79 cases (9 percent); and Western Visayas with 67 cases (8 percent).

