Hospital engulfed by fire

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Patients at the Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center (DOPMC) were temporarily evacuated Friday evening when the facility was hit by fire.



The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, in a statement, said the fire started at an open space located at the second floor of the DOPMC around 6:10 p.m.

The fire was declared under control after an hour. There was no report of casualties or injuries as of this writing.

Hospital management is still assessing the amount of damage wrought by the fire. Meanwhile, the local fire bureau is still investigating the incident.

Related

comments