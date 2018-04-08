Hostage taker yields, victims rescued

By Danny J. Estacio

ALAMINOS, Laguna – Local police negotiators successfully convinced a hostage taker to surrender in Barangay San Juan here, Friday evening.



Police report said the incident started at around 11:30 p.m. with one Salvador Abraham Jr. taking hostage a Clydene Kea Keyser and a Raffy Malaran.

Senior Inspector Alma Gapunan, Alaminos police deputy chief, said the 30-year old suspect was armed with an Ingram M11 caliber .9mm.

Gapunan successfully convinced Abraham to surrender after two hours of negotiation.

He is now under police custody.

According to police, a few hours prior the incident, Abraham shot and killed 37-year-old Ian Jethro Masicat at the parking lot of Aviles Restaurant, in Barangay Real, Calamba City.

He then commandeered the victim’s vehicle, taking with him Keyser and Malaran as hostages.

A dragnet operation led to the vehicle being cornered in Alaminos, Laguna.

It is not known yet why the suspect killed the electronic and communication engineer (ECE).

