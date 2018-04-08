Iya: I love being pregnant

By Nestor Cuartero

PREGNANT ON THE SET: By sheer coincidence, TV host and parttime actress Iya Villania is once more pregnant as she opens a new season of game show Lip Sync Battle.



Iya was pregnant with her first born, Primo, when the show premiered in 2016.

This time around, on the show’s third season, she’s heavy with another child, whom she hopes to deliver in August.

The baby is her second child by husband Drew Arellano.

‘I like being pregnant. I actually enjoy pregnancy,’ Iya told us during the show’s recent media launch.

She was heavy with Primo in the show’s maiden season, ‘kaya ang saya-saya ko sa set. Maybe that’s why Primo came out a happy, cheerful child.’

Primo is now all of two years. He is looking forward to his sibling in the womb.

THIRD LAUGH OUT LOUD SEASON: Lip Sync Battle Philippines returned for its third season on GMA Network on April 1.

The musical-reality competition treats viewers to outrageous performances from celebrity guests every week.

Hosted by Michael V, Lip Sync Battle Philippines together with Iya Villania-Arellano as color commentator, the show pits celebrities against each other in a lip sync battle for two rounds.

They can lip sync the song/s of their choice. Then the crowd determines the winner of the battle after the two rounds have been completed. The winner gets the bragging rights to be the Lip Sync Battle Champion and gets the Lip Sync Battle Championship Belt.

COMEBACK FILM: Maricel Soriano makes a movie comeback by way of Regal Films’ My Two Mommies, starring Paolo Ballesteros, Solenn Heussaff and Diane Medina. The comedy film is directed by the actress’ good friend, Eric Quizon.

NETFLIX BOUND: AMO, a TV5 series on drug war, has been picked up for screening on Netflix. The mini-series directed by Brillante Mendoza premieres on Netflix on April 9. It stars Derek Ramsay as a policeman and newcomer Vince Rillon as a small- time drug pusher in a squatter colony in Mandaluyong.

