Mariah Carey to stage concert at Smart Araneta in October

By Robert R. Requintina

Lambs in Manila, rejoice!

Grammy-award winning singer Mariah Carey is coming to Manila again to stage a one-night only concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on Oct. 26.



Mariah’s concert is part of her Asian tour that will kick off in Auckland, New Zealand on Oct. 7. She will also stage concerts in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Osaka, Tokyo and Magelang, Indonesia.

Tickets to the Manila concert will be sold starting April 20, according to her website.

This is not the first time that the Elusive Chanteuse will hold a show in Manila.

Mariah first came to the Philippines in 2003 when she brought her Charmbracelet World Tour.

That time, the audience had a big laugh when she saw a bug on the floor.

“There is a bug on the stage and it is scaring me,” said Mariah who announced it in a funny way.

In October 2014, Mariah returned to the country for another sold-out show.

Known for her five-range vocals, Mariah is known for her hits such as “We Belong Together,” “One Sweet Day,” “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Fantasy,” “I’ll Be There,” “Dreamlover,” “Emotions,” etc.

Mariah blasted into the music scene in 1990 with her chart-topper “Vision of Love.” At the 1991 Grammy Awards, Mariah was named Best New Artist and Best Pop Female Vocalist. Since then, she continued to rule the charts in pop, R&B and gospel.

So far, Mariah has 18 No. 1 songs on the US charts. She holds the record for female artist with most No. 1 songs. But over-all, Mariah placed second to The Beatles (20 No. 1 songs), according to Billboard charts.

Her song “One Sweet Day” with Boyz II Men also holds the record for the longest stint at No. 1 for 16 weeks. It is now tied with “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber.

