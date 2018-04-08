Mister World contest to be held in Manila for first time

4 SHARES Share Tweet

By Robert R. Requintina

For the first time in 22 years, the Mister World pageant will be held in the Philippines in September.

This was announced by Arnold L. Vegafria, of the ALV Events International, during a press conference for the send-off of Cynthia Thomalla who will represent the Philippines in the Miss Eco International pageant to be held in Egypt, held in Timog, Quezon City last Friday.



“More than 100 male contestants from around the world will converge in the Philippines for this prestigious male pageant,” said Vegafria, also business manager of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

No exact date has been set for the finals of the international male pageant, owned by the Miss World Organization under its chairwoman Julia Morley.

Vegafria, franchisee for the Miss World Philippines pageant, said that he has been discussing with Morley for the staging of the Mister World pageant in the Philippines since 2016.

But prior to the international edition of Mister World, the Philippines will select its official representative to the contest soon, said Bessie Besana, general manager of Miss World Philippines.

“We’re so glad that some local personalities have approached us and inquiring us about the Philippine search for Mister World. We really need a Philippine representative who has a good profile. The winners of Mister World contest have a wonderful profile. We need to produce the male version of Megan Young, the country’s first Miss World,” said Besana.

Vegafria said that the organizers of the male pageant wanted Manila to host the event for one month but he rejected twhe idea.

“Hindi natin kaya ‘yun. So we’ve decided to be the host of the male pageant for two weeks,” he said.

Staged every two years, contestants in the Mister World contest participate in various fast-track events such as talent, fashion, extreme sports, and modelling.

So far, no Filipino haws won the title. But the current Mister World is Rohit Khandelwal of India is the first Asian to win the contest.

The highest placement won by a Filipino in the pageant was first runner-up won by Filipino-British athlete Andrew Wolff in 2012. Wolff, 32, currently plays for the Alabang Eagles Rugby Club and the Philippine Volcanoes.

Other Filipinos who competed in the Mister World pageant were Christopher Celis (1996), Rico Lee Miguel (1998), Roderick Dilla Salvador (2000), Marco Antonio Tamayo (2003), Emmanuel Mago (2007), Alvin de Joya (2010), John Spainhour (2014) and Sam Adjani (2016).

Related

comments