New artist Fern launches EP

THE 17 year-old singer-songwriter-producer has already garnered multiple achievements. His first single “Into You,” debuted and stayed at #1 on the Spotify Philippines Top 50 Viral Chart for one week, and has garnered over 1.5 million plays on Spotify.



“Into You,” along with his latest single “Wanna Dance With You” have both been included by Spotify in playlists in countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the Philippines.

On top of this, Fern. has been featured on Scout Magazine’s “Teens Under 18 To Watch Out For In 2018,” and has already been given opportunities to collaborate with young OPM artists such as Julie Anne San Jose, TALA, and Claudia Barretto.

Heavily inspired by the beats of the ‘80s, along with a handful of sonic influences from artists such as The 1975, LANY, The Weeknd, and Frank Ocean, the EP features songs that encapsulate the euphoric experiences of youth, love, and heartbreak.

Fern.’s self-titled debut EP, featuring his singles “Into You,” “Are You Mine,” and “Wanna Dance With You,” along with three new tracks, is now available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon.

