Sotto is real deal – Jarin

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

The country’s future in basketball looks very bright and Batang Gilas continues to give ample reasons why.

Towering center Kai Sotto continues to live up to his lofty billing as the future star in the Asian level while veterans RC Calimag, Terrence Fortea, Mac Guadaña and backup big man Raven Cortez have been providing solid numbers in the Nationals’ impressive run in the FIBA Asia Under-16 championships so far.



The 7-foot-1 Sotto, still scratching the surface of his full potential at 15 years old, stood tallest – literally and figuratively – among the rest as he helped Batang Gilas overcome Japan, 72-70, in an epic quarterfinal duel last Friday to book a precious ticket to this year’s FIBA Under-17 Basketball World Cup in Argentina.

The Ateneo prodigy proved to be the biggest stumbling block for the Japanese in the lane with game-highs of 28 points and 21 rebounds plus three blocks and as many assists in what turned out to be the most dominant performance yet in the tourney.

“Kai Sotto is the real deal,” National University coach Jamike Jarin, who once called the shots for Batang Gilas, told Tempo-Bulletin in a text message yesterday. “He’s the future of Philippine basketball. He’s just improving everyday and his basketball IQ is so advanced.”

But Batang Gilas isn’t all about Sotto alone. Gutsy wingman RC Calimag spared the Nationals’ blushes as he muscled his way through for the go-ahead lay-up with 2.3 seconds that enabled them to avert a monumental collapse against the erstwhile streaking Japanese.

Back-up big man Raven Cortez, a 6-foot-8 center from La Salle-Zobel, has embraced his role behind Sotto with gusto, pumping in four of his eight points in the fourth period, while Terrence Fortea and Forthsky Padrigao have been providing the stability despite struggling to get their shots going on a consistent basis.

Not only did the thrilling victory set up the stage for a semifinals showdown with long-time rival China, but Batang Gilas also punched a return ticket to the world stage since it first qualified in the 2014 edition held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates under the tutelage of Jarin.

Related

comments