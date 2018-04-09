19 druggies fall in raid

Nineteen individuals were arrested by joint forces of the Southern Police District (SPD) District Drug Enforcement Unit, District Special Operations Unit and Station Drug Enforcement Units (SDEU) of the Parañaque City Police in a buy-bust operation on Saturday.



Arrested were Rose Joylyn Cayubit, 49; Ricardo Daban, 47; John Alexis Cayubit, 27; Renato Cayubit, 45; Jericho Bonete, 38; Rogelio Sarmiento, 24; Jay Rommel Galvez, 21; Jeffrey Abrogar, 36; Winifredo Moscosa, 45; Francis Sarmiento, 44; Arnold Louie Manugit, 26; Michael San Pedro, 25; Sonny Boy Adriano, 45; Joshua Francia, 22; Domingo Cotamora, 56; Edgar Tañeza, 32; June Albis, 42; Jay Avico, 42; and Abunsopia Mapandi, 26.

Anti-narcotics operatives conducted the drug-sting operation at Barangay La Huerta, Parañaque City, on Saturday at around 6 in the morning, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Police seized eight pieces of of heat sealed sachets containing shabu with estimated value of P80,000. They also confiscated several drug paraphernalia including three aluminum foil strips, three rolled aluminum foil and two lighters.

Authorities also recovered the P2,000 buy-bust money and an improvised 12 gauge shotgun loaded with one live ammunition. Suspects will be facing drug charges for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (Dhel Nazario)

