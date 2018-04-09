4 steps in becoming financially disciplined

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Chinkee Tan

Establishing an effective form of DISCIPLINE when it comes to money is HARD.

Sometimes we second-guess ourselves. Sometimes we get tempted. And most of the time we will disappoint ourselves.



But the real key to building the right kind of discipline is to simply NEVER GIVE UP.

No matter how tiring and frustrating it can get, always get back up and try again. Creating the discipline is only a matter of building the right HABITS. Once the act of saving money becomes a habit, it will easily become your second nature.

Here are four steps you can follow in order to become financially disciplined:

1. DON’T SPEND MONEY YOU DON’T HAVE.

Live within your means. Do not overspend, or worst, you borrow money to sustain the lifestyle you want to live. This is the top reason why people live in financial stress. I hope you try to avoid this at all cost.

2. DON’T SPEND USING CREDIT CARDS.

Do you know that you will have the tendency to spend over 30 percent when you use credit cards? You will not feel that you are spending real money, since physical money is not exchanging hands.

Whatever you do, learn the discipline of not spending using your credit card. Do not fall into the trap of buying things you sometimes do not need simply because your credit card limit still allows it.

3. ASK YOURSELF: WHAT KIND OF LIFESTYLE DO I WANT?

I always recommend a simple and practical type of lifestyle. Less is more. You do not have buy shoes, clothes, or bags on a monthly basis. You don’t have to eat out on weekly basis to satisfy your cravings.

Spend less so you can save more. Shop less so you can invest more. Eat less at restaurant so you can have more money.

If you want to be financially stable and enjoy financial freedom in the future, ask yourself this important question.

4. ASK YOURSELF: ARE YOU WILLING TO DO WHAT IT TAKES TO GET THERE?

Discipline and determination now should take over in order to bring you to where you are in order to where you want to be. Having the desire to get started is the easy part. However, staying disciplined and determined is the hardest part.

You must have a do whatever it takes attitude to be able to develop the habits of becoming financially disciplined.

THINK. REFLECT. APPLY.

Are you practicing healthy money habits? Are these habits contributing to your goal to be financially stable? What kind of discipline would you like to work on when it comes to money?

If you want to develop the discipline and determination to be able to save, please read my latest book “My Ipon Diary” which is now available online at chinkeetan.com/ipon.

Related

comments