Albayalde to conduct surprise inspections

Cops all around the country should brace for possible nationwide surprise inspections that is expected to be strictly implemented by the new leadership of the Philippine National Police.



Incoming PNP chief National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde said such initiative is part of the thrust of his leadership to instill discipline among his men.

“Yes, we will do that if we really can,” Albayalde said. “Although what I will do, as I won’t be able to do it personally now, I will put the responsibility to the commanders on the ground,” he added.

Albayalde has conducted surprise inspections in Metro Manila police precincts even during the wee hours of the night.

It led to the sacking of several cops who were caught sleeping, drinking, or not wearing proper uniform while on duty.

Such efforts also led to the creation of “red teams” or spot up inspection teams on the national level of the PNP to emulate what Albayalde has done to the Metro Manila police. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

